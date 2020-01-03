Pepperdine faces tough test vs No. 1 Gonzaga

Pepperdine (7-8, 0-1) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (15-1, 1-0) McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pepperdine (7-8, 0-1) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (15-1, 1-0)

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Gonzaga presents a tough challenge for Pepperdine. Pepperdine has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Gonzaga is looking to extend its current seven-game winning streak.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev has averaged 16.7 points and eight rebounds while Corey Kispert has put up 14.6 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Waves, Colbey Ross has averaged 19.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists while Kessler Edwards has put up 15.3 points and 8.1 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Ross has accounted for 58 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last three games. Ross has 16 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Pepperdine is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 7-3 when scoring at least 72.

STREAK SCORING: Gonzaga has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 94.6 points while giving up 66.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Gonzaga offense has scored 88.3 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs first among Division 1 teams. The Pepperdine defense has allowed 77.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 278th).

