Penn (7-5, 0-1) vs. Princeton (5-8, 1-0)

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn seeks revenge on Princeton after dropping the first matchup in Philadelphia. The teams last played each other on Jan. 4, when the Tigers shot 53.7 percent from the field while limiting Penn to just 36.6 percent en route to a 78-64 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Penn’s AJ Brodeur, Devon Goodman and Ryan Betley have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 47 percent of all Quakers points over the last five games.ACCURATE AJ: Brodeur has connected on 28 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 7 over the last three games. He’s also converted 69.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Princeton is 0-5 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 5-3 when it scores at least 68.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Penn is a perfect 5-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Quakers are 2-5 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn is ranked first among Ivy League teams with an average of 78.1 points per game. The Quakers have averaged 82.8 points per game over their last five games.

