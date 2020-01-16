Penn plays St. Joe’s

Saint Joseph’s (3-14) vs. Penn (7-6) Palestra, Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s and Penn look to…

Saint Joseph’s (3-14) vs. Penn (7-6)

Palestra, Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s and Penn look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of losses in their last game. Penn lost 63-58 on the road to Princeton last week, while Saint Joseph’s fell 71-61 at home to Rhode Island on Wednesday.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Penn has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Saint Joseph’s has depended on freshmen. Seniors AJ Brodeur, Jordan Dingle, Devon Goodman and Ryan Betley have combined to account for 72 percent of Penn’s scoring this season. On the other bench, freshmen Ryan Daly, Cameron Brown and Rahmir Moore have collectively scored 50 percent of the team’s points this year.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Daly has directly created 42 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last five games. Daly has 29 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Saint Joseph’s is 0-14 when scoring fewer than 83 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 83.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Penn is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.4 percent or less. The Quakers are 2-6 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn is ranked first among Ivy League teams with an average of 76.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.