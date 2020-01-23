Penn goes up against Temple

Temple (10-8) vs. Penn (7-7) Palestra, Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple and Penn look to bounce back…

Temple (10-8) vs. Penn (7-7)

Palestra, Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple and Penn look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a home loss in their last game. Penn lost 87-81 to Saint Joseph’s on Saturday, while Temple fell 89-82 to Cincinnati on Wednesday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. AJ Brodeur, Devon Goodman and Ryan Betley have collectively scored 57 percent of Penn’s points this season. For Temple, Quinton Rose, Nate Pierre-Louis and Alani Moore II have scored 51 percent of the team’s points this season, including 74 percent of all Owls points over their last five.QUALITY QUINTON: Rose has connected on 28.6 percent of the 70 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also made 79.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Temple is 0-6 when it allows at least 68 points and 10-2 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Owls have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Quakers. Penn has 31 assists on 79 field goals (39.2 percent) across its past three contests while Temple has assists on 33 of 70 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn is rated first among Ivy League teams with an average of 76.9 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.