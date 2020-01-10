Pearson, Texas State host App State

Appalachian State (9-8, 3-3) vs. Texas State (9-8, 2-4) Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Appalachian State (9-8, 3-3) vs. Texas State (9-8, 2-4)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Justin Forrest and Appalachian State will take on Nijal Pearson and Texas State. The junior Forrest has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.2 over his last five games. Pearson, a senior, is averaging 23 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE WAY: Texas State’s Pearson has averaged 19.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while Isiah Small has put up 7.8 points and 6.8 rebounds. For the Mountaineers, Forrest has averaged 18.2 points and 4.1 rebounds while Adrian Delph has put up 10.3 points and 4.8 rebounds.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Mountaineers have scored 69 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 64.3 per game they managed in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Pearson has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Texas State field goals over the last three games. Pearson has 23 field goals and eight assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Mountaineers are 0-5 when they score 60 points or fewer and 9-3 when they exceed 60 points. The Bobcats are 0-7 when allowing 68 or more points and 9-1 when holding opponents below 68.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bobcats are 5-0 when they score at least 73 points and 4-8 when they fall shy of that total. The Mountaineers are 5-0 when converting on at least 71.4 percent of its free throws and 4-8 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Sun Belt teams. The Bobcats have averaged 23.1 foul shots per game this season, including 26.7 per game against conference foes.

