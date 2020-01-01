Oregon State, Utah start Pac-12 play

Oregon State (10-2, 0-0) vs. Utah (9-3, 0-0) Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oregon State (10-2, 0-0) vs. Utah (9-3, 0-0)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Oregon State as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Oregon State finished with 10 wins and eight losses, while Utah won 11 games and lost seven.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Utah’s Timmy Allen has averaged 21 points and 7.4 rebounds while Both Gach has put up 11.6 points. For the Beavers, Tres Tinkle has averaged 20.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Ethan Thompson has put up 15.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Allen has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Utah field goals over the last three games. The sophomore forward has accounted for 20 field goals and nine assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Utah has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 98.6 points while giving up 70.6.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Utes have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Beavers. Utah has an assist on 34 of 58 field goals (58.6 percent) across its previous three matchups while Oregon State has assists on 44 of 76 field goals (57.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Pac-12 teams. The Beavers have averaged 23.2 free throws per game and 26 per game over their last five games.

