Oregon State looks to end streak vs Stanford

Oregon State (12-8, 2-6) vs. Stanford (15-4, 4-2)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford looks to extend Oregon State’s conference losing streak to five games. Oregon State’s last Pac-12 win came against the Arizona Wildcats 82-65 on Jan. 12. Stanford lost 52-50 at Cal on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERS: Stanford’s Oscar da Silva has averaged 16 points and 5.7 rebounds while Tyrell Terry has put up 14.7 points and 4.9 rebounds. For the Beavers, Tres Tinkle has averaged 19.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and two steals while Ethan Thompson has put up 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists.TERRIFIC TRES: Tinkle has connected on 40 percent of the 95 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also made 80.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Oregon State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 12-2 when scoring at least 69.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Oregon State is a perfect 5-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Beavers are 7-8 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

STINGY DEFENSE: Stanford has held opposing teams to 59.3 points per game this year, the seventh-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

