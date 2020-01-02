Ole Miss looks to knock off No. 24 Wichita State

Mississippi (9-3) vs. No. 24 Wichita State (12-1) Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Mississippi (9-3) vs. No. 24 Wichita State (12-1)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Wichita State looks to give Mississippi its seventh straight loss against ranked opponents. Mississippi’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs 81-77 on Jan. 12, 2019. Wichita State is looking to extend its current six-game winning streak.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Mississippi’s Breein Tyree, KJ Buffen and Khadim Sy have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Rebels points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Devontae Shuler has directly created 40 percent of all Mississippi field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 23 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Mississippi is a perfect 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.8 percent or less. The Rebels are 2-3 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

STREAK SCORING: Wichita State has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 78.9 points while giving up 63.2.

DID YOU KNOW: Wichita State has made 8.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among AAC teams.

