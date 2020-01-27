Ole Miss looks to knock off No. 17 Auburn

No. 17 Auburn (17-2, 4-2) vs. Mississippi (10-9, 1-5) The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

No. 17 Auburn (17-2, 4-2) vs. Mississippi (10-9, 1-5)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Auburn looks to give Mississippi its eighth straight loss to ranked opponents. Mississippi’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs 81-77 on Jan. 12, 2019. Auburn won 80-76 at home against Iowa State in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Mississippi’s Breein Tyree, KJ Buffen and Khadim Sy have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 61 percent of all Rebels points over the last five games.DOMINANT DOUGHTY: Samir Doughty has connected on 30.8 percent of the 104 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 76 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Auburn is a perfect 17-0 when it scores at least 67 points. The Tigers are 0-2 when scoring any fewer than 67.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Rebels. Mississippi has an assist on 33 of 74 field goals (44.6 percent) across its previous three matchups while Auburn has assists on 37 of 67 field goals (55.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Auburn offense has scored 79.1 points per game, the 26th-highest figure in Division I. Mississippi has only averaged 68.1 points per game, which ranks 238th nationally.

