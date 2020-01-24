Okongwu, USC visit Oregon State

Southern California (15-4, 4-2) vs. Oregon State (12-7, 2-5) Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Southern California (15-4, 4-2) vs. Oregon State (12-7, 2-5)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Onyeka Okongwu and Southern California will battle Tres Tinkle and Oregon State. The freshman Okongwu has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.2 over his last five games. Tinkle, a senior, is averaging 19.2 points over the last five games.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Southern California has relied heavily on its freshmen. Okongwu, Nick Rakocevic, Isaiah Mobley and Ethan Anderson have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 48 percent of all Trojans points over the team’s last five games.TERRIFIC TRES: Tinkle has connected on 40.4 percent of the 89 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Oregon State is 0-5 when its offense scores 69 points or fewer. Southern California is a perfect 11-0 when it holds opponents to 68 or fewer points.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Beavers are 5-0 when they record eight or more steals and 7-7 when they fall shy of that mark. The Trojans are 11-0 when they hold opponents to 68 points or fewer and 4-4 whenever opponents exceed 68 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern California and Oregon State are the class of the Pac-12 when it comes to getting to the foul line. The Trojans are ranked first in the conference and have averaged 23.7 free throws, including 27.8 per game against conference opponents. The Beavers are ranked second .

