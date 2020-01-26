Oklahoma St. looks to end streak vs Kansas

Kansas (16-3, 5-1) vs. Oklahoma State (10-9, 0-6) Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas looks…

Kansas (16-3, 5-1) vs. Oklahoma State (10-9, 0-6)

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas looks to extend Oklahoma State’s conference losing streak to eight games. Oklahoma State’s last Big 12 win came against the West Virginia Mountaineers 85-77 on March 9, 2019. Kansas knocked off Tennessee by six at home in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Oklahoma State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Lindy Waters III, Cameron McGriff, Isaac Likekele and Thomas Dziagwa have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Cowboys points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Jayhawks have given up just 57 points per game to Big 12 opponents thus far, an improvement from the 62.8 per game they allowed over 12 non-conference games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Devon Dotson has directly created 41 percent of all Kansas field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 20 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Kansas is a perfect 13-0 when it scores at least 71 points. The Jayhawks are 3-3 when scoring any fewer than 71.

STREAK STATS: Kansas has scored 70.8 points per game and allowed 54.5 over its four-game road winning streak. Oklahoma State has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 57.7 points while giving up 68.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kansas defense has allowed only 60.9 points per game to opponents, which is the 19th-best mark in the country. The Oklahoma State offense has produced just 67.5 points through 19 games (ranked 250th among Division I teams).

