Oakland, Youngstown St. meet in conference play

Oakland (6-10, 1-2) vs. Youngstown State (9-7, 2-1) Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oakland (6-10, 1-2) vs. Youngstown State (9-7, 2-1)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Horizon foes meet as Oakland faces Youngstown State. Oakland fell 75-64 at home to Northern Kentucky on Sunday. Youngstown State lost 82-74 at Cleveland State on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Youngstown State’s Darius Quisenberry has averaged 15.3 points while Naz Bohannon has put up 9.7 points and 9.3 rebounds. For the Golden Grizzlies, Xavier Hill-Mais has averaged 15.8 points and 7.7 rebounds while Daniel Oladapo has put up 9.8 points and 5.8 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP: The Penguins have scored 75.7 points per game against Horizon opponents thus far, an improvement from the 66.1 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.HOT HILL-MAIS: Hill-Mais has connected on 24.2 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Penguins are 0-5 when they allow at least 75 points and 9-2 when they hold opponents to anything below 75. The Golden Grizzlies are 0-6 when allowing 72 or more points and 6-4 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Grizzlies have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Penguins. Youngstown State has 37 assists on 80 field goals (46.3 percent) over its past three outings while Oakland has assists on 59 of 81 field goals (72.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State is ranked first among Horizon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34 percent. The Penguins have averaged 13 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.