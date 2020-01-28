Northwestern looks to knock off No. 14 Michigan State

Northwestern (6-13, 1-8) vs. No. 14 Michigan State (15-5, 7-2) Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30…

Northwestern (6-13, 1-8) vs. No. 14 Michigan State (15-5, 7-2)

Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Michigan State looks to give Northwestern its 12th straight loss against ranked opponents. Northwestern’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 20 Michigan Wolverines 61-52 on Feb. 6, 2018. Michigan State is coming off a 70-52 win on the road against Minnesota in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Wildcats are led by Miller Kopp and Pat Spencer. Kopp is averaging 13.6 points while Spencer is putting up 11.1 points per game. The Spartans have been led by Xavier Tillman and Cassius Winston, who are averaging 13.9 and 17.1 per game, respectively.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Winston has had his hand in 45 percent of all Michigan State field goals over the last five games. Winston has 27 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 66: Northwestern is 0-12 when it allows at least 66 points and 6-1 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

TWO STREAKS: Northwestern has dropped its last five road games, scoring 64.6 points and allowing 71.8 points during those contests. Michigan State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 82.4 points while giving up 59.

DID YOU KNOW: The Northwestern offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 27th-best rate in the nation. The Michigan State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 333rd among Division I teams).

