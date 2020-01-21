Northern Iowa looks to extend streak vs S. Illinois

Northern Iowa (16-2, 5-1) vs. Southern Illinois (9-10, 3-3) SIU Arena, Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern…

Northern Iowa (16-2, 5-1) vs. Southern Illinois (9-10, 3-3)

SIU Arena, Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa looks for its sixth straight conference win against Southern Illinois. Northern Iowa’s last MVC loss came against the Illinois State Redbirds 76-70 on Dec. 31, 2019. Southern Illinois is coming off a 66-49 win at home over Drake on Sunday.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Northern Iowa has depended on senior leadership while Southern Illinois has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Panthers, seniors AJ Green, Isaiah Brown and Spencer Haldeman have combined to score 47 percent of the team’s points this season. On the other hand, freshmen Marcus Domask, Eric McGill and Lance Jones have combined to account for 48 percent of all Southern Illinois scoring this season and 60 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Panthers have scored 76.8 points per game across six conference games. That’s an improvement from the 73.5 per game they managed against non-conference competition.ACCURATE AJ: Green has connected on 38.3 percent of the 141 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 14 for 29 over the last three games. He’s also converted 93.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 61: Southern Illinois is 0-9 this year when it allows 61 points or more and 9-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 61.

WINNING WHEN: The Salukis are 5-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 4-10 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Panthers are 14-0 when converting on at least 70 percent of its free throws and 2-2 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Iowa is rated first among MVC teams with an average of 77.4 points per game. The Panthers have averaged 84.7 points per game over their last three games.

