Northeastern looks to extend streak vs UNCW

Northeastern (10-8, 4-2) vs. UNC Wilmington (5-15, 0-7)

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over UNC Wilmington. Northeastern has won by an average of 13 points in its last six wins over the Seahawks. UNC Wilmington’s last win in the series came on Feb. 25, 2017, a 74-65 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Northeastern’s Jordan Roland, Bolden Brace and Maxime Boursiquot have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 59 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Roland has connected on 44.3 percent of the 131 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 14 for 25 over his last three games. He’s also converted 90.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UNC Wilmington is 0-12 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 5-3 when it scores at least 64.

STREAK STATS: Northeastern has won its last four road games, scoring 75.5 points and allowing 63.5 points during those contests. UNC Wilmington has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 60.2 points while giving up 68.4.

DID YOU KNOW: Northeastern as a team has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among CAA teams.

