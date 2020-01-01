Northeastern looks to extend streak vs Elon

Elon (4-10, 0-1) vs. Northeastern (8-6, 2-0) Matthews Arena, Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern looks for its…

Elon (4-10, 0-1) vs. Northeastern (8-6, 2-0)

Matthews Arena, Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Elon. In its last five wins against the Phoenix, Northeastern has won by an average of 12 points. Elon’s last win in the series came on Jan. 26, 2017, a 51-49 victory.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Northeastern has been fueled by senior leadership while Elon has leaned on freshmen this year. Seniors Jordan Roland, Bolden Brace and Maxime Boursiquot have collectively accounted for 54 percent of Northeastern’s scoring this season and 56 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen Hunter Woods, Hunter McIntosh and Zac Ervin have combined to score 42 percent of the team’s points this year and have accounted for 53 percent of all Phoenix points over their last five.SHEFFIELD II CAN SHOOT: Marcus Sheffield II has connected on 35.5 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 85 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Elon is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 4-2 when scoring at least 67.

COLD SPELL: Elon has lost its last six road games, scoring 57.3 points, while allowing 70.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Elon and Northeastern are ranked at the top of the CAA when it comes to 3-point shooting. The Phoenix are ranked first in the conference with 10.2 3-pointers made per game this season, including 12 per game over their last five. The Huskies are ranked second among all CAA teams and have made 9.4 3-pointers per game this year.

