Norfolk State looks to extend streak vs SC St.

South Carolina State (9-8, 4-1) vs. Norfolk State (8-11, 4-0) Echols Hall, Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina State (9-8, 4-1) vs. Norfolk State (8-11, 4-0)

Echols Hall, Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over South Carolina State. In its last seven wins against the Bulldogs, Norfolk State has won by an average of 10 points. South Carolina State’s last win in the series came on March 11, 2016, a 67-65 victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Jermaine Bishop, Steven Whitley and Kashaun Hicks have combined to score 43 percent of Norfolk State’s points this season and 48 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For South Carolina State, .

MEAC IMPROVEMENT: The Spartans have scored 75 points per game and allowed 61.5 points per game against MEAC opponents. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 63.5 points scored and 68.4 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.JUMPING FOR JERMAINE: Bishop has connected on 40 percent of the 135 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 24 over his last three games. He’s also made 82.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Norfolk State is 0-9 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 8-2 when it scores at least 62.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Spartans are 5-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 3-11 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Bulldogs are 5-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.9 percent or worse, and 4-8 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Norfolk State is ranked second among MEAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.4 percent. The Spartans have averaged 11.4 offensive boards per game and 13 over their four-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.