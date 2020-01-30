Norfolk State looks to extend streak vs NC A&T

Norfolk State (10-11, 6-0) vs. NC A&T (10-12, 6-1) Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Norfolk State (10-11, 6-0) vs. NC A&T (10-12, 6-1)

Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State looks for its seventh straight conference win against NC A&T. Norfolk State’s last MEAC loss came against the NC Central Eagles 50-47 on March 16, 2019. NC A&T is coming off an 82-67 win over Delaware State in its most recent game.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Ronald Jackson, Kameron Langley, Andre Jackson and Devin Haygood have collectively accounted for 55 percent of NC A&T’s scoring this season. For Norfolk State, Jermaine Bishop, Steven Whitley and Kashaun Hicks have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season, including 59 percent of all Spartans points over their last five.

MEAC IMPROVEMENT: The Spartans have scored 78 points per game and allowed 62.5 points per game across six conference games. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 58.7 points scored and 68.4 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Langley has either made or assisted on 61 percent of all NC A&T field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 36 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Norfolk State is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 10-2 when scoring at least 61.

STREAK STATS: NC A&T has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 90.4 points while giving up 70.8.

DID YOU KNOW: NC A&T gets to the line more often than any other MEAC team. The Aggies have averaged 23.5 free throws per game this season, including 31.3 per game against conference opponents.

