Norfolk State looks to extend streak vs FAMU

Florida A&M (6-12, 4-3) vs. Norfolk State (9-11, 5-0)

Echols Hall, Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State looks for its sixth straight conference win against Florida A&M. Norfolk State’s last MEAC loss came against the NC Central Eagles 50-47 on March 16, 2019. Florida A&M got past Howard by four on the road in its last outing.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Jermaine Bishop, Steven Whitley and Kashaun Hicks have collectively scored 43 percent of Norfolk State’s points this season and 46 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Florida A&M, MJ Randolph, Rod Melton Jr., DJ Jones and Evins Desir have combined to account for 65 percent of all Florida A&M scoring, including 75 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Spartans have scored 74.6 points per game and allowed 61.6 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both nice improvements over the 60.2 points scored and 68.4 points given up per game to non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JERMAINE: Bishop has connected on 39.6 percent of the 144 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 20 for 42 over his last five games. He’s also converted 82.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Rattlers are 0-8 when they score 60 points or fewer and 6-4 when they exceed 60 points. The Spartans are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 61 points and 9-2 on the season, otherwise.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Florida A&M’s Melton has attempted 90 3-pointers and connected on 34.4 percent of them, and is 6 for 17 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Norfolk State has made 7.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MEAC teams. The Spartans have averaged 8.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

