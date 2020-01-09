Norfolk State looks for road win vs Howard

Norfolk State (6-11, 2-0) vs. Howard (2-14, 0-2) Burr Arena, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State looks…

Norfolk State (6-11, 2-0) vs. Howard (2-14, 0-2)

Burr Arena, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State looks for its third straight win over Howard at Burr Arena. Howard’s last win at home against the Spartans came on March 2, 2015.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Norfolk State has been fueled by senior leadership while Howard has leaned on freshmen this year. For the Spartans, seniors Jermaine Bishop, Joe Bryant Jr., Steven Whitley and Kashaun Hicks have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring, including 73 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Charles Williams, Wayne Bristol Jr. and Khalil Robinson have collectively accounted for 53 percent of Howard’s scoring this season and 56 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.JUMPING FOR JERMAINE: Bishop has connected on 37.5 percent of the 120 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 26 over his last three games. He’s also converted 83.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

SUCCESS AT 72: Norfolk State is a perfect 6-0 when scoring at least 72 points and 0-11 when scoring 71 points or fewer.

STREAK STATS: Howard has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 63.3 points while giving up 81.

DID YOU KNOW: Howard has committed a turnover on just 18.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all MEAC teams. The Bison have turned the ball over only 13.6 times per game this season.

