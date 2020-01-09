Nolley II, Virginia Tech host NC State

North Carolina State (11-4, 2-2) vs. Virginia Tech (11-4, 2-2) Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina State (11-4, 2-2) vs. Virginia Tech (11-4, 2-2)

Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Markell Johnson and North Carolina State will go up against Landers Nolley II and Virginia Tech. The senior Johnson is averaging 15.6 points and eight assists over the last five games. Nolley, a sophomore, has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.2 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: North Carolina State has relied heavily on its seniors. Johnson, C.J. Bryce, Devon Daniels, D.J. Funderburk and Jericole Hellems have collectively accounted for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 84 percent of all Wolfpack points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Johnson has been directly responsible for 49 percent of all North Carolina State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 28 field goals and 40 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Hokies are 11-0 when holding opponents to 43.4 percent or worse from the field, and 0-4 when opponents shoot better than that. The Wolfpack are 8-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 3-4 when the team hits fewer than eight from long range.

STREAK STATS: Virginia Tech has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 73 points while giving up 49.

DID YOU KNOW: Virginia Tech has turned the ball over on just 15 percent of its possessions this season, which is the seventh-best rate among all Division I teams. The Hokies have turned the ball over only 9.8 times per game this season.

