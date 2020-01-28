No. 7 Dayton looks to extend streak vs Duquesne

No. 7 Dayton (18-2, 7-0) vs. Duquesne (15-4, 5-2) PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Dayton looks for its eighth straight conference win against Duquesne. Dayton’s last A10 loss came against the Saint Louis Billikens 64-55 on March 15, 2019. Duquesne lost 73-64 to UMass in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Duquesne’s Marcus Weathers has averaged 14.2 points and 8.2 rebounds while Michael Hughes has put up 10 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 blocks. For the Flyers, Obi Toppin has averaged 19.7 points and eight rebounds while Jalen Crutcher has put up 14 points and five assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Crutcher has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Dayton field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Duquesne is 14-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 71 or fewer points, and 1-4 when opponents exceed 71 points. Dayton is 16-0 when holding opponents to 76 points or fewer, and 2-2 on the year when teams score any more than 76.

DID YOU KNOW: Dayton is ranked third among Division I teams with an average of 83.2 points per game.

