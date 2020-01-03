No. 6 Baylor looks for home win vs Texas

Texas (10-2, 0-0) vs. No. 6 Baylor (10-1, 0-0) Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Texas (10-2, 0-0) vs. No. 6 Baylor (10-1, 0-0)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Baylor looks for its fourth straight win over Texas at Ferrell Center. The last victory for the Longhorns at Baylor was a 67-59 win on Feb. 1, 2016.

STEPPING UP: Baylor’s Jared Butler has averaged 17.6 points while MaCio Teague has put up 14.6 points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Longhorns, Matt Coleman III has averaged 12.6 points, four rebounds and 4.8 assists while Courtney Ramey has put up 10.9 points and 4.7 rebounds.MIGHTY MATT: Coleman has connected on 47.7 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also converted 75.9 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Texas is a perfect 9-0 when the team records four or more steals. The Longhorns are 1-2 when they steal the ball fewer than four times.

STREAK SCORING: Baylor has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 75.7 points while giving up 56.2.

DID YOU KNOW: The Baylor defense has allowed only 60.3 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bears 24th among Division I teams. The Texas offense has averaged 69 points through 12 games (ranked 205th, nationally).

