No. 4 UConn beats Cincinnati 80-50, AAC win streak at 129

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Crystal Dangerfield scored 24 points, Megan Walker added 21 points and 11 rebounds and No. 4 UConn beat Cincinnati 80-50 Thursday night to win its 129th straight American Athletic Conference game.

Olivia Nelson Ododa and Christyn Williams each chipped in with 12 points for the Huskies (19-1, 9-0 American), who led just 35-31 at halftime before pulling away in the second half.

Antoinette Miller had 19 points for the Bearcats (13-7, 4-3), who had won four of their last five games. IImar’I Thomas, the conference’s leading scorer, scored 12 points, almost nine below her season average.

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 87, MISSISSIPPI 32

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Leticia Amihere scored 16 points and South Carolina held Mississippi scoreless in the first quarter and limited Ole Miss to two points in the first half.

The Gamecocks (20-1, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) led 18-0 after one period and scored 27 unanswered points before Mississippi (7-14, 0-7) got its first basket. South Carolina led 32-2 at the break.

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored eight points, blocked two shots and added a steal in the early decisive surge as the Lady Rebels missed 19 consecutive shots and had 16 turnovers.

Tyasha Harris and Herbert Harrigan finished with 10 points apiece for South Carolina, which led by as many as 57 points, 87-30, on a 3-point shot by Olivia Thompson with 1:17 remaining.

Mimi Reid led the Rebels with 12 points.

NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 86, NOTRE DAME 54

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Dana Evans returned to her home state and scored 17 points and Louisville won its 13th straight game, routing overmatched Notre Dame.

Jazmine Jones scored 14 points, Kylee Shook 12 and Elizabeth Balogun 11 for the Cardinals (21-1, 10-0 ACC).

Katlyn Gilbert scored 18 points and Sam Brunelle had 17 for the Irish (7-14, 2-7), who have lost eight home games this season.

NO. 7 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 79, CLEMSON 60

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Aislinn Konig had 23 points off a career-best seven 3-pointers and North Carolina State won its sixth straight.

The Wolfpack (20-1, 9-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) reached 20 wins for a fifth straight season.

The Tigers (7-14, 3-7) lost their 11th straight to North Carolina State.

Shania Meertens led Clemson with 14 points.

NO. 9 MISSISSIPPI STATE 78, AUBURN 73

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Freshman Rickea Jackson scored 18 of her season-high 22 points in the second half and Mississippi State rallied to beat Auburn.

Jackson made 10 of 14 shots from the field for the Bulldogs (19-3, 7-1 Southeastern Conference), who rallied froma 40-33 halftime deficit.

Auburn (7-12, 1-7 SEC) got a big game from star center Unique Thompson, who had 21 points and 11 rebounds. Daisa Alexander scored 20 points and hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Mississippi State’s Jessika Carter and Jordan Danberry had 13 points each and combined to go 10 of 14 from the field. Danberry had six rebounds and five assists.

NO. 10 OREGON STATE 79, COLORADO 52

BOULDER, Colorado (AP) — Aleah Goodman scored a career-high 26 points and sank a personal-best seven 3-pointers in leading Oregon State past Colorado.

The Beavers (17-4, 5-4 Pac-12) halted a three-game losing streak, their longest skid since the 2013-14 season, and they did it by burning the Buffaloes (14-6, 3-6) from long range.

The Beavers sank 13 of 19 3-pointers, led by Goodman, who was 7 for 9.

Destiny Slocum added 11 points and Kennedy Brown grabbed 13 rebounds for Oregon State. Colorado was led by Mya Hollingshed’s 16 points.

NO. 12 GONZAGA 57, SAN DIEGO 46

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Jessie Loera scored 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Gonzaga won its 19th straight game.

Reserve Melody Kempton added 13 points and Jill Townsend had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (21-1, 10-0 West Coast Conference), who extended their best-ever start.

Jordyn Edwards led the Toreros (12-9, 6-4) with 13 points, and Myah Pace added 11.

NO. 13 KENTUCKY 62, MISSOURI 47

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Amanda Paschal stepped in for injured star Rhyne Howard and scored a career-high 18 points to lead Kentucky over Missouri.

The Wildcats announced before the game that Howard, who leads the Southeastern Conference and is third in the country in scoring at 23.2 points a game, would be out until mid-February with a broken pinky finger on her left hand. She was injured in the third quarter of Monday’s win over Auburn.

Chasity Patterson scored 12 points and Blair Green had 11 for Kentucky (17-3, 6-2), which went 4 of 16 from 3-point range but shot 45.5% overall.

Aijha Blackwell led Missouri (5-16, 2-6) with 17 points. The Tigers were 2 of 18 behind the arc, shot 31% overall and had 20 turnovers.

BOSTON COLLEGE 65, NO. 14 FLORIDA STATE 56

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Emma Guy had 21 points on 10-of-16 shooting and Boston College never trailed after halftime in a win over Florida State.

Marnelle Garraud added 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Taylor Soule had her fifth double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (11-9, 4-5 ACC).

Nicki Ekhomu had 19 points for the Seminoles (17-4, 6-4). Kiah Gillespie added 12 points and Morgan Jones scored 10 for the Seminoles.

NO. 15 TEXAS A&M 64, GEORGIA 63

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — N’dea Jones had 21 points and 10 rebounds for her ninth straight double-double, Aahliyah Jackson scored her only point with one second left and Texas A&M edged Georgia.

After Jackson made 1 of 2 free throws Gabby Connally threw in a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Bulldogs.

The Aggies (18-3, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) played their fifth game without leading scorer Chennedy Carter and won their fourth straight. Carter, who sprained an ankle on Jan 9, returned to practice this week and is day-to-day.

Ciera Johnson added 17 points and Kayla Wells 14 for Texas A&M.

Connally had four 3-pointers and 20 points for the Bulldogs (12-9, 3-5).

NO. 17 MARYLAND 85, OHIO STATE 65

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kaila Charles scored 19 points to lead five Maryland players in double figures in a win over Ohio State.

Shakira Austin and Taylor Mikesell each scored 15 points for Maryland (17-4, 8-2 Big Ten), which has won six straight games since losing at Iowa on Jan. 9. Blair Watson had nine points, nine rebounds, seven assists and four blocks, Diamond Miller scored 13 points and Stephanie Jones had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Braxtin Miller scored 15 points, and Dorka Juhasz had 14 points and nine rebounds for Ohio State (11-9, 4-5).

NO. 18 IOWA 77, PENN STATE 66

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Kathleen Doyle had 23 points and eight assists and Iowa extended its winning streak to nine games with a win over Penn State.

McKenna Warnock scored 16 points, Alexis Sevillian 15 and Makenzie Meyer 14 for Iowa.

Kamaria McDaniel led Penn State (7-14, 1-9) with 19 points and Makenna Marisa scored 10.

NO. 20 INDIANA 75, WISCONSIN 65, OT

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Ali Patberg scored 20 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers in overtime and Indiana outlasted Wisconsin.

Patberg scored eight of her 20 points in the overtime period. She was 3-for-4 shooting in the extra period, including 2-for-2 from long distance, finishing with four 3-pointers. Mackenzie Holmes added 19 points with 10 rebounds, making 11 of 13 free throws as Indiana (17-5, 7-3 Big Ten) was forced to rally.

Wisconsin (10-11, 2-8) was led by Sydney Hilliard’s 23 points.

Imani Lewis and Julie Pospisilova each scored 10 points for the Badgers.

NO. 22 TENNESSEE 78, VANDERBILT 69

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rennia Davis scored 16 of her 22 points in the second half and Tennessee shook off Vanderbilt in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Vols (17-4, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) have won six straight conference games.

Jazmine Massengill finished with 14 points, and Jordan Horston and Rae Burrell 11 each for Tennessee, which shot 52% from the field.

Koi Love led with Vanderbilt (12-9, 2-6), with 16 points. Kiara Pearl added 13, Chelsie Hall 12 and Jordyn Cambridge 10.

NO. 23 NORTHWESTERN 81, MICHIGAN 73

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Lindsey Pulliam scored a season-high 32 points and Northwestern beast Michigan.

Pulliam, a junior, was one point short of the career high, set in her freshman year with for the Wildcats (18-3, 8-2 Big Ten). Abi Scheid added 13 points and Abbie Wolf scored 12 for Northwestern.

Naz Hillmon had 27 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Michigan (13-7, 4-5). Amy Dilk added 15 points.

NO. 25 ARKANSAS 66, ALABAMA 48

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Amber Ramirez scored 22 points, Alexis Tolefree added 17, and Arkansas beat Alabama.

Arkansas (17-4, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) has won nine of its last 10 games against Alabama and won in Tuscaloosa for the eighth consecutive time.

The Razorbacks scored the final 12 points of the first quarter to open an eight-point lead and outscored Alabama (12-9, 2-6) 18-4 in the second — the Crimson Tide’s lowest-scoring quarter of the season — to make it 33-11 at halftime.

De’Sha Benjamin led Alabama with 10 points.

