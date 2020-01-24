No. 24 South Dakota women roll to 79-25 victory

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Ciara Duffy had 13 points with seven assists in a balanced South Dakota offense and the…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Ciara Duffy had 13 points with seven assists in a balanced South Dakota offense and the No. 24 Coyotes rolled past Purdue Fort Wayne 79-25 on Friday night for their seventh straight victory.

The Coyotes (18-2, 7-0) had won their previous six Summit League games by an average of nearly 35 points and easily bested Friday against the Mastodons (4-15, 0-6), who shot only 21%, missed all 16 of their 3-point attempts, gave up 31 points off 25 turnovers and didn’t have an individual score more than six points.

Hannah Sjerven added 12 points and a game-high seven rebounds, Chloe Lamb scored 11 points and Monica Arens 10 for South Dakota. Ten of the 12 Coyotes who played scored. South Dakota had 10 blocks and 19 steals.

A 23-0 run in the first quarter quickly settled matters with the Mastodons outscored 27-4 in the period. It was 52-10 at halftime.

South Dakota swept the season series, beating the Mastodons 62-41 on Jan. 1.

