No. 23 Wichita State looks to extend streak vs Tulsa

No. 23 Wichita State (17-3, 5-2) vs. Tulsa (14-6, 6-1) Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

No. 23 Wichita State (17-3, 5-2) vs. Tulsa (14-6, 6-1)

Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Wichita State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Tulsa. Wichita State has won by an average of 16 points in its last five wins over the Golden Hurricane. Tulsa’s last win in the series came on Nov. 17, 2015, a 77-67 win.

SENIOR STUDS: Tulsa has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Brandon Rachal, Jeriah Horne, Martins Igbanu and Darien Jackson have combined to account for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 79 percent of all Golden Hurricane points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Golden Hurricane have allowed only 56.9 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 68.2 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.EFFECTIVE ERIK: Erik Stevenson has connected on 35.1 percent of the 111 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Tulsa has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 71 points while giving up 48.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Shockers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Hurricane. Tulsa has 40 assists on 76 field goals (52.6 percent) across its previous three outings while Wichita State has assists on 42 of 60 field goals (70 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wichita State is rated second among AAC teams with an average of 74.6 points per game.

