No. 22 Texas Tech looks for home win vs No. 4 Baylor

No. 4 Baylor (11-1, 1-0) vs. No. 22 Texas Tech (10-3, 1-0)

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Texas Tech looks for its fourth straight win over No. 4 Baylor at United Supermarkets Arena. The last victory for the Bears at Texas Tech was a 63-60 win on Jan. 16, 2016.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Jared Butler and MaCio Teague have led the Bears. Butler is averaging 17.3 points while Teague is putting up 15.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Red Raiders have been led by Jahmi’us Ramsey and Chris Clarke, who have combined to score 20.2 points per contest.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Clarke has made or assisted on 40 percent of all Texas Tech field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Texas Tech is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Red Raiders are 3-3 when opponents score more than 60 points.

STREAK STATS: Texas Tech has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 78.6 points while giving up 57.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Baylor is ranked second among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.3 percent. The Bears have averaged 13.8 offensive boards per game.

