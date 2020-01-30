No. 22 LSU looks for home win vs Ole Miss

Mississippi (10-10, 1-6) vs. No. 22 LSU (16-4, 7-0) Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST…

Mississippi (10-10, 1-6) vs. No. 22 LSU (16-4, 7-0)

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 LSU looks for its fourth straight win over Mississippi at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The last victory for the Rebels at LSU was an 81-67 win on March 9, 2013.

SUPER SENIORS: Mississippi’s Breein Tyree, Devontae Shuler and Khadim Sy have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Rebels points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TYREE: Tyree has connected on 36 percent of the 114 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 76.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: LSU has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 77.4 points while giving up 70.2.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tigers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Rebels. LSU has 40 assists on 87 field goals (46 percent) across its previous three matchups while Mississippi has assists on 28 of 71 field goals (39.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The LSU offense is ranked 15th nationally by scoring 80.1 points per game this year. Mississippi has only averaged 68.8 points per game, which ranks 226th.

