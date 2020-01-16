No. 2 Baylor wins 13th in a row, 68-55 over Iowa State

WACO, Texas (AP) — Davion Mitchell had 17 points, scoring just before and after halftime as No. 2 Baylor started…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Davion Mitchell had 17 points, scoring just before and after halftime as No. 2 Baylor started stretching its lead, and the Bears beat Iowa State 68-55 on Wednesday night for their 13th win in a row.

Baylor (14-1) is the only Big 12 team to make it through the first four conference games without a loss.

Jared Butler had 19 points and five assists to lead the Bears, whose only loss came against Washington in Alaska the first week of the season. They had road wins last week at No. 23 Texas Tech and No. 6 Kansas, the latter its first ever at Allen Fieldhouse.

Rasir Bolton and Prentiss Nixon both had nine points for Iowa State (8-8, 1-3 Big 12).

ALABAMA 63, NO. 4 AUBURN 64

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Kira Lewis Jr. scored 25 points and Alabama handed Auburn its first loss of the season.

The Crimson Tide (9-7, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) led wire-to-wire over their in-state rival. The Tigers (15-1, 3-1) had a miserable shooting night and left No. 7 San Diego State as the nation’s last unbeaten team.

Lewis scored 17 points in the second half for Alabama. He was 8 of 14 from the field and made 8 of 9 free throws.

Herbert Jones had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Alex Reese scored 13 points and James Bolden had 11 for the Tide.

Auburn had won 27 of 28 games dating back to last season’s Final Four run.

Isaac Okoro led the Tigers with 13 points.

NO. 18 SETON HALL 78, NO. 5 BUTLER 70

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Powell scored 19 of his 29 points in the second half and Romaro Gill matched his career high with 17 points to lead Seton Hall back from a 10-point halftime deficit for a victory at Butler.

The Pirates (13-4, 5-0 Big East) closed the game on a 13-4 run to win their seventh in a row. They are the only team still unbeaten in league play.

Quincy McKnight had 11 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds.

Kamar Baldwin had 19 points and six assists to lead the Bulldogs (15-2, 3-1). Jordan Tucker had 14 points and 10 rebounds as Butler’s six-game winning streak ended.

NO. 9 FLORIDA STATE 54, VIRGINIA 50

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Devin Vassell scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws in the final seconds, and Florida State beat Virginia.

Anthony Polite came off the bench to drill four 3-pointers for the Seminoles (15-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won eight straight and 15 of their last 16.

Mamadi Diakite scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting for Virginia (11-5, 3-3), which turned it over 18 times and made just 21 shots from the floor.

Virginia, the defending national champion, has lost three straight games.

SOUTH CAROLINA 81, NO. 10 KENTUCKY 78

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Jermaine Couisnard hit a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded and South Carolina rallied from 14 points down in the second half to stun Kentucky.

Couisnard had a career-high 26 points, including his game-winner that banked in for the Gamecocks (9-7, 1-2 Southeastern Conference). When it went through the net, Couisnard and his teammates ran around the court in celebration as the fans errupted in cheers.

Moments earlier, Immanuel Quickly banked home a shot with 4.1 seconds to go that tied things at 78. Quickly led Kentucky (12-4, 3-1) with 20 points.

South Carolina ended a three-game losing streak.

TEMPLE 65, NO. 16 WICHITA STATE 53

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Quinton Rose scored 19 points and Temple used a strong defensive performance to upset Wichita State.

Jake Forrester and Monty Scott each chipped in 11 points for the Owls (10-6, 2-3 American Athletic Conference), who snapped a three-game losing streak while defeating a ranked opponent for the 13th consecutive season.

James Echenique scored 20 points and Jamarius Burton added 16 for the Shockers (15-2, 3-1), who had won nine straight.

The Owls, under first-year coach Aaron McKie, clamped down on the Shockers. They held Wichita State to a season low in points while forcing them to shoot 30.2% (19-for-63) from the field and 14.3% (3-for-21) from 3-point range.

GEORGETOWN 83, NO. 25 CREIGHTON 80

WASHINGTON (AP) — Omer Yurtseven had 20 points and 13 rebounds, Mac McClung scored 19 points and Georgetown beat Creighton.

The Hoyas (12-6, 2-3 Big East) went on a 13-2 run early in the second half and never looked back as coach Patrick Ewing picked up his first win over the Bluejays in five tries. The Hoyas snapped a five-game losing streak to Creighton and beat a ranked opponent for the second time this season.

Marcus Zegarowski led the Bluejays (13-5, 2-3) with 20 points while Denzel Mahoney added 19 off the bench.

