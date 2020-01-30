No. 14 Michigan State looks to extend streak vs Wisconsin

No. 14 Michigan State (16-5, 8-2) vs. Wisconsin (12-9, 5-5) Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

No. 14 Michigan State (16-5, 8-2) vs. Wisconsin (12-9, 5-5)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Michigan State looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Wisconsin. Michigan State has won by an average of 10 points in its last eight wins over the Badgers. Wisconsin’s last win in the series came on Jan. 17, 2016, a 77-76 win.

SQUAD LEADERS: The versatile Nate Reuvers has averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks to lead the charge for the Badgers. Complementing Reuvers is D’Mitrik Trice, who is maintaining an average of 9.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Spartans have been led by Xavier Tillman, who is averaging 13.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Cassius Winston has had his hand in 43 percent of all Michigan State field goals over the last three games. Winston has 18 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Badgers are 5-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 7-9 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Spartans are 12-0 when they hold opponents to 65 points or fewer and 4-5 whenever opponents exceed 65 points.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Spartans have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Badgers. Wisconsin has an assist on 47 of 73 field goals (64.4 percent) over its previous three matchups while Michigan State has assists on 52 of 75 field goals (69.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wisconsin offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 27th-best rate in the country. The Michigan State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 330th among Division I teams).

