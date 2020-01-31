No. 13 Kentucky faces tough test vs No. 17 Auburn

No. 13 Kentucky (16-4, 6-1) vs. No. 17 Auburn (18-2, 5-2) Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

No. 13 Kentucky (16-4, 6-1) vs. No. 17 Auburn (18-2, 5-2)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Auburn presents a tough challenge for No. 13 Kentucky. Kentucky has won two of its three games against ranked teams this season. Auburn is coming off an 83-82 overtime win on the road over Mississippi on Tuesday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans, Nick Richards and Tyrese Maxey have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 58 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Hagans has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Kentucky field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Auburn has won its last 11 home games, scoring an average of 85 points while giving up 68.1.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wildcats. Auburn has an assist on 41 of 77 field goals (53.2 percent) over its past three contests while Kentucky has assists on 40 of 81 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Kentucky and Auburn are ranked at the top of the SEC when it comes to getting to the foul line. The Wildcats are ranked second in the conference and have averaged 23.7 free throws, including 26 per game over their four-game winning streak. The Tigers are ranked first .

