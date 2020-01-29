No. 11 Oregon looks to extend streak vs Cal

No. 11 Oregon (17-4, 6-2) vs. Cal (9-10, 3-3) Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

No. 11 Oregon (17-4, 6-2) vs. Cal (9-10, 3-3)

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Oregon looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Cal. Oregon has won by an average of 12 points in its last five wins over the Golden Bears. Cal’s last win in the series came on Feb. 11, 2016, an 83-63 win.

SENIOR STUDS: Oregon’s Payton Pritchard, Shakur Juiston and Anthony Mathis have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 48 percent of all Ducks scoring over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Golden Bears have allowed just 63.3 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 69.8 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Pritchard has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Oregon field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 37 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Cal is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes six or more 3-pointers. The Golden Bears are 2-10 when the team hits fewer than six threes.

STREAK STATS: Cal has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 62 points while giving up 58.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon is ranked second among Pac-12 teams with an average of 77.6 points per game.

