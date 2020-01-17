No. 1 Gonzaga looks to extend streak vs BYU

Brigham Young (14-5, 3-1) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (19-1, 5-0) McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Brigham Young (14-5, 3-1) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (19-1, 5-0)

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Gonzaga looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Brigham Young. In its last five wins against the Cougars, Gonzaga has won by an average of 21 points. Brigham Young’s last win in the series came on Feb. 25, 2017, a 79-71 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev has averaged 16.7 points and 7.9 rebounds while Joel Ayayi has put up 11.3 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Cougars, Jake Toolson has averaged 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists while TJ Haws has put up 13.5 points and five assists.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bulldogs have allowed only 61.6 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 68.3 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Haws has directly created 40 percent of all Brigham Young field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 24 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Brigham Young’s Haws has attempted 103 3-pointers and connected on 35 percent of them, and is 7 for 18 over the past three games.

STREAK STATS: Brigham Young has dropped its last three road games, scoring 82.3 points and allowing 87 points during those contests. Gonzaga is on an 11-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 93.6 points while giving up 65.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Gonzaga offense has recorded a turnover on only 15 percent of its possessions, which is the sixth-best rate in the country. The Brigham Young defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 251st among Division I teams).

