NMSU looks to extend streak vs Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon (9-12, 4-3) vs. New Mexico State (16-6, 7-0) Pan American Center, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

Grand Canyon (9-12, 4-3) vs. New Mexico State (16-6, 7-0)

Pan American Center, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Grand Canyon. In its last six wins against the Antelopes, New Mexico State has won by an average of 11 points. Grand Canyon’s last win in the series came on Feb. 11, 2017, an 83-71 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Antelopes are led by Alessandro Lever and Carlos Johnson. Lever is averaging 16 points and six rebounds while Johnson is putting up 15 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Aggies have been led by Jabari Rice and Ivan Aurrecoechea, who are averaging 12.3 and 11 points, respectively.

WAC IMPROVEMENT: The Aggies have scored 75.1 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 64.3 per game they recorded against non-conference competition.ACCURATE ALESSANDRO: Lever has connected on 40 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 14 over his last five games. He’s also converted 75.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 62: Grand Canyon is 0-7 when its offense scores 62 points or fewer. New Mexico State is a perfect 10-0 when it holds opponents to 62 or fewer points. The Aggies have allowed 62 points per game over their last three.

TWO STREAKS: Grand Canyon has won its last three road games, scoring 78 points and allowing 69.7 points during those contests. New Mexico State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 76 points while giving up 51.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The New Mexico State defense has allowed only 60.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Aggies 14th among Division I teams. The Grand Canyon offense has averaged 69.2 points through 21 games (ranked 213th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.