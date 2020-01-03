NMSU looks to extend streak vs California Baptist

New Mexico State (9-6, 0-0) vs. California Baptist (10-4, 1-0) CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Mexico State (9-6, 0-0) vs. California Baptist (10-4, 1-0)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State looks for its 19th straight conference win against California Baptist. New Mexico State’s last WAC loss came against the California Baptist Lancers 82-76 on Jan. 3, 2019. California Baptist is looking to extend its current seven-game winning streak.

SUPER SENIORS: California Baptist has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Ferron Flavors Jr., De’jon Davis, Brandon Boyd and Zach Pirog have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 44 percent of all Lancers points over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Milan Acquaah has had his hand in 45 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 32 field goals and 36 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: California Baptist has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 85.8 points while giving up 67.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Lancers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Aggies. California Baptist has an assist on 62 of 91 field goals (68.1 percent) over its previous three outings while New Mexico State has assists on 52 of 83 field goals (62.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: California Baptist is ranked 12th nationally by scoring 82.2 points per game this season. New Mexico State has only averaged 68.8 points per game, which ranks 209th.

