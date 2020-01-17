NKU looks to extend streak vs Cleveland St.

Cleveland State (7-12, 3-3) vs. Northern Kentucky (13-6, 5-2) BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Cleveland State (7-12, 3-3) vs. Northern Kentucky (13-6, 5-2)

BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky looks for its fifth straight conference win against Cleveland State. Northern Kentucky’s last Horizon loss came against the Detroit Titans 66-58 on Jan. 3. Cleveland State fell 75-62 at Wright State in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Cleveland State’s Algevon Eichelberger, Tre Gomillion and Craig Beaudion have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 54 percent of all Vikings points over the last five games.

HORIZON IMPROVEMENT: The Vikings have scored 64.7 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 59.3 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Beaudion has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Cleveland State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 17 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Northern Kentucky is a perfect 10-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Norse are 3-6 when opponents score more than 64 points.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Norse have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Vikings. Northern Kentucky has an assist on 51 of 93 field goals (54.8 percent) over its past three outings while Cleveland State has assists on 23 of 64 field goals (35.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky has made nine 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Horizon teams. The Norse have averaged 10.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

