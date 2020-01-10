NJIT, N. Fla. meet in conference play

NJIT (3-12, 0-2) vs. North Florida (10-8, 3-0) UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT pays…

NJIT (3-12, 0-2) vs. North Florida (10-8, 3-0)

UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT pays visit to North Florida in an Atlantic Sun matchup. NJIT came up short in a 68-52 game at Jacksonville in its last outing. North Florida is coming off an 89-74 win at home over Florida Gulf Coast in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: North Florida has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Wajid Aminu, Garrett Sams and JT Escobar have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Ospreys points over the last five games.CLUTCH COOKS: Zach Cooks has connected on 29.7 percent of the 101 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 28 over the last five games. He’s also converted 76.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: NJIT is 0-9 when it allows at least 72 points and 3-3 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

STREAK STATS: NJIT has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 60.1 points and allowing 75.3 points during those contests. North Florida has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 88.7 points while giving up 67.3.

DID YOU KNOW: North Florida as a collective unit has made 12.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.