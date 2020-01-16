Nicholls St. looks for home win vs Central Ark.

Central Arkansas (5-13, 4-3) vs. Nicholls State (11-7, 5-2) David R. Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Arkansas (5-13, 4-3) vs. Nicholls State (11-7, 5-2)

David R. Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State looks for its fourth straight win over Central Arkansas at David R. Stopher Gym. The last victory for the Bears at Nicholls State was a 94-83 win on Jan. 23, 2016.

STEPPING UP: Rylan Bergersen and Eddy Kayouloud have led the Bears. Bergersen is averaging 14.8 points and 4.7 rebounds while Kayouloud is putting up 13.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The Colonels have been led by Dexter McClanahan and Warith Alatishe. McClanahan has averaged 15.1 points while Alatishe has put up 10.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

SOUTHLAND IMPROVEMENT: The Bears have scored 84 points per game and allowed 82 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both nice improvements over the 68.8 points scored and 94.8 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.BRILLIANT BERGERSEN: Bergersen has connected on 18.9 percent of the 90 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 13 over his last three games. He’s also converted 69.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Nicholls State is 0-5 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 11-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

STREAK STATS: Central Arkansas has lost its last 10 road games, scoring 74.5 points, while allowing 99.1 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nicholls State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.5 percent of all possessions, which is the fourth-highest rate in the country. Central Arkansas has turned the ball over on 23.4 percent of its possessions (ranked 337th among Division I teams).

