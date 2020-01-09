Niagara, Quinnipiac meet in conference play

Niagara (3-10, 1-1) vs. Quinnipiac (7-5, 2-0) People’s United Center, Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac plays…

Niagara (3-10, 1-1) vs. Quinnipiac (7-5, 2-0)

People’s United Center, Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac plays host to Niagara in a MAAC matchup. Niagara fell short in a 67-62 game to Manhattan on Sunday. Quinnipiac is coming off an 80-61 win over Rider on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERS: Quinnipiac’s Rich Kelly has averaged 17.6 points and 4.5 assists while Kevin Marfo has put up 9.1 points and 13.3 rebounds. For the Purple Eagles, James Towns has averaged 14.5 points while Marcus Hammond has put up 10.8 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Kelly has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Quinnipiac field goals over the last five games. Kelly has accounted for 26 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: Quinnipiac is 0-5 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 7-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

STREAK STATS: Niagara has lost its last four road games, scoring 69.8 points, while allowing 83.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Niagara offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 28th-lowest rate in the nation. The Quinnipiac defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 346th among Division I teams).

