Nevada, Utah State meet in conference play

Nevada (10-6, 3-1) vs. Utah State (13-5, 2-3) Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Nevada (10-6, 3-1) vs. Utah State (13-5, 2-3)

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada pays visit to Utah State in a MWC matchup. Each program is coming off of a road loss in their last game. Utah State lost 79-60 to Air Force on Tuesday, while Nevada fell 70-68 at San Jose State on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Utah State’s Justin Bean has averaged 13.4 points and 10.7 rebounds while Sam Merrill has put up 16.2 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Wolf Pack, Jalen Harris has averaged 17.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and four assists while Jazz Johnson has put up 17.1 points.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Wolf Pack have scored 71 points per game against MWC opponents so far, an improvement from the 74.3 per game they recorded over 12 non-conference games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Lindsey Drew has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last three games. Drew has accounted for 15 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Nevada’s Johnson has attempted 120 3-pointers and connected on 45 percent of them, and is 12 of 26 over his last three games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wolf Pack have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Aggies. Utah State has 37 assists on 63 field goals (58.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Nevada has assists on 51 of 81 field goals (63 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah State is ranked second among MWC teams with an average of 78.2 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.