Nevada looks for home win vs NM

New Mexico (16-5, 5-3) vs. Nevada (12-8, 5-3) Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nevada…

New Mexico (16-5, 5-3) vs. Nevada (12-8, 5-3)

Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada looks for its fourth straight win over New Mexico at Lawlor Events Center. The last victory for the Lobos at Nevada was a 71-66 win on March 5, 2016.

SENIOR STUDS: New Mexico’s Corey Manigault, Zane Martin and Keith McGee have collectively accounted for 32 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 36 percent of all Lobos points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jalen Harris has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last three games. Harris has accounted for 24 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Nevada’s Jazz Johnson has attempted 151 3-pointers and connected on 43 percent of them, and is 14 of 39 over his last five games.

STREAK STATS: New Mexico has dropped its last three road games, scoring 78.3 points and allowing 97.3 points during those contests. Nevada has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 82.2 points while giving up 67.7.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico has attempted the seventh-most free throws in all of Division I. The Lobos have averaged 24.6 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.