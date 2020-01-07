Nebraska Omaha, N. Dakota eye conference win

Nebraska Omaha (9-8, 2-0) vs. North Dakota (8-8, 2-0) Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

Nebraska Omaha (9-8, 2-0) vs. North Dakota (8-8, 2-0)

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska Omaha takes on North Dakota as both teams look to remain unbeaten in Summit League games. Each team has two wins in conference play this season. Nebraska Omaha beat Oral Roberts by seven on Saturday. North Dakota is coming off an 83-69 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday.

SENIOR STUDS: North Dakota’s Marlon Stewart, Kienan Walter and Billy Brown have combined to account for 41 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 46 percent of all Fighting Hawks points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Stewart has either made or assisted on 58 percent of all North Dakota field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Mavericks are 0-7 when they score 68 points or fewer and 9-1 when they exceed 68 points. The Fighting Hawks are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 70 points and 8-1 on the season, otherwise.

BEHIND THE ARC: Nebraska Omaha’s JT Gibson has attempted 95 3-pointers and connected on 36.8 percent of them, and is 8 for 23 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Dakota is ranked second among Summit League teams with an average of 77.1 points per game. The Fighting Hawks have averaged 83 points per game over their last five games.

