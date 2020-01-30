ND looks to sweep Ga. Tech

Georgia Tech (10-11, 4-6) vs. Notre Dame (12-8, 3-6) Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana; Saturday, 12…

Georgia Tech (10-11, 4-6) vs. Notre Dame (12-8, 3-6)

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame goes for the season sweep over Georgia Tech after winning the previous matchup in Atlanta. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 15, when the Fighting Irish shot 43.1 percent from the field en route to a four-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Notre Dame has relied heavily on its seniors this year. John Mooney, T.J. Gibbs, Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Fighting Irish points over the last five games.

ACC ADVANCEMENT: The Yellow Jackets have scored 69.4 points per game across 10 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 64.7 per game they managed in non-conference play.DOMINANT DEVOE: Michael Devoe has connected on 40.7 percent of the 86 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over the last five games. He’s also made 71.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Tech is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 10-4 when scoring at least 63.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Yellow Jackets have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Irish. Notre Dame has 50 assists on 86 field goals (58.1 percent) across its previous three contests while Georgia Tech has assists on 46 of 75 field goals (61.3 percent) during its past three games.

ADVANTAGE FROM DEEP: The Notre Dame offense has made an average of 10.1 3-pointers per game, which is ranked 14th nationally. Georgia Tech has only averaged five 3-pointers per game, which ranks 227th.

