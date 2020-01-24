ND looks to knock off No. 5 Fla St.

Notre Dame (11-7, 2-5) vs. No. 5 Florida State (16-2, 6-1) Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Notre Dame (11-7, 2-5) vs. No. 5 Florida State (16-2, 6-1)

Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Florida State looks to give Notre Dame its 18th straight loss against ranked opponents. Notre Dame’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 6 Wichita State Shockers 67-66 on Nov. 22, 2017. Florida State has won all six games against ACC opponents this season.

SUPER SENIORS: Notre Dame has relied heavily on its seniors. John Mooney, T.J. Gibbs, Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham have collectively accounted for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 75 percent of all Fighting Irish points over the team’s last five games.MIGHTY MOONEY: Mooney has connected on 30.8 percent of the 52 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 11 over the last five games. He’s also converted 56.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Florida State has scored 82.6 points per game and allowed 62.3 over its nine-game home winning streak.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Fighting Irish have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Seminoles. Florida State has an assist on 42 of 76 field goals (55.3 percent) over its past three matchups while Notre Dame has assists on 49 of 85 field goals (57.6 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive Florida State defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26.8 percent of all possessions, the fifth-best rate among Division I teams. Notre Dame has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.9 percent through 18 games (ranking the Fighting Irish 287th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.