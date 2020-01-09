NC A&T, UMES meet in conference play

NC A&T (5-11, 1-0) vs. Maryland Eastern Shore (2-14, 1-0) William P Hytche Athletic Center, Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4…

NC A&T (5-11, 1-0) vs. Maryland Eastern Shore (2-14, 1-0)

William P Hytche Athletic Center, Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MEAC foes meet as NC A&T squares off against Maryland Eastern Shore. NC A&T needed overtime to beat Florida A&M by seven points on Monday. Maryland Eastern Shore is coming off a 78-66 win over Howard on Saturday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Maryland Eastern Shore’s Ty Gibson, Da’Shawn Phillip and Glen Anderson have collectively accounted for 36 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 39 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Ronald Jackson has connected on 35.9 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 9 over his last five games. He’s also made 75.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Maryland Eastern Shore is 0-14 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 65.

COLD SPELL: NC A&T has lost its last eight road games, scoring 57.8 points, while allowing 82.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: NC A&T has attempted the second-most free throws among all MEAC teams. The Aggies have averaged 21.9 free throws per game and 26.8 per game over their last five games.

