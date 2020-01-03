N. Fla., North Alabama meet in conference play

North Florida (8-8, 1-0) vs. North Alabama (6-8, 1-0) Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic…

North Florida (8-8, 1-0) vs. North Alabama (6-8, 1-0)

Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Sun foes meet as North Florida squares off against North Alabama. North Florida won easily 76-57 at Kennesaw State in its last outing. North Alabama is coming off a 62-57 win at home over Jacksonville in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: North Florida has relied heavily on its seniors. Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Wajid Aminu, Garrett Sams and JT Escobar have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 69 percent of all Ospreys points over the team’s last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Gandia-Rosa has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all North Florida field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 24 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: North Alabama is 0-7 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 6-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

STREAK STATS: North Alabama has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 72.7 points while giving up 55.5.

DID YOU KNOW: North Florida as a collective unit has made 12.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Division I teams.

