N. Colorado, Weber State meet in conference play

Northern Colorado (9-5, 2-1) vs. Weber State (5-9, 1-2) Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Colorado (9-5, 2-1) vs. Weber State (5-9, 1-2)

Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State hosts Northern Colorado in a Big Sky matchup. Each team last played this past Saturday. Northern Colorado beat Montana by eight at home, while Weber State fell to Northern Arizona on the road, 72-64.

SENIOR STUDS: Northern Colorado’s Jonah Radebaugh, Kai Edwards and Trent Harris have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 63 percent of all Bears points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Wildcats have scored 70 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 58.3 per game they put up in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Radebaugh has had his hand in 55 percent of all Northern Colorado field goals over the last five games. Radebaugh has 38 field goals and 36 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 69: Weber State is 0-8 this year when it allows 69 points or more and 5-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 69.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bears. Weber State has 46 assists on 80 field goals (57.5 percent) over its previous three contests while Northern Colorado has assists on 31 of 75 field goals (41.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Colorado as a team has made 10.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Big Sky teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.