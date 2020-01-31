N. Colorado looks to sweep Weber State

Weber State (8-13, 4-6) vs. Northern Colorado (13-7, 6-3) Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Weber State (8-13, 4-6) vs. Northern Colorado (13-7, 6-3)

Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State seeks revenge on Northern Colorado after dropping the first matchup in Ogden. The teams last went at it on Jan. 9, when the Bears shot 36.2 percent from the field en route to a one-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Northern Colorado’s Jonah Radebaugh, Trent Harris and Kai Edwards have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 48 percent of all Bears scoring over the last five games.

BIG SKY IMPROVEMENT: The Wildcats have scored 64.8 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 58.3 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Radebaugh has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Northern Colorado field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Bears are 0-5 when they allow at least 69 points and 13-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 69 points. The Wildcats are 0-10 when they score 68 points or fewer and 8-3 when they exceed 68.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wildcats. Northern Colorado has an assist on 48 of 85 field goals (56.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Weber State has assists on 24 of 79 field goals (30.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Northern Colorado offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.2 percent of its possessions, which is the ninth-lowest rate in the country. The Weber State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 269th among Division I teams).

