N. Colorado looks to extend streak vs N. Arizona

Northern Arizona (8-7, 2-4) vs. Northern Colorado (11-5, 4-1) Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Arizona (8-7, 2-4) vs. Northern Colorado (11-5, 4-1)

Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado looks for its fifth straight conference win against Northern Arizona. Northern Colorado’s last Big Sky loss came against the Portland State Vikings 69-65 on Dec. 28, 2019. Northern Arizona beat Southern Utah by three points on the road in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Northern Colorado’s Jonah Radebaugh, Kai Edwards and Trent Harris have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 49 percent of all Bears scoring over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Lumberjacks have allowed just 68.8 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 73.9 per game they gave up against non-conference opponents.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Radebaugh has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Northern Colorado field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Northern Colorado has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 82.6 points while giving up 55.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Lumberjacks have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bears. Northern Colorado has an assist on 35 of 72 field goals (48.6 percent) across its previous three outings while Northern Arizona has assists on 37 of 76 field goals (48.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Colorado has made 10.1 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among Big Sky teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.