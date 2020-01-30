N. Arizona looks to extend streak vs Idaho

Idaho (5-14, 1-7) vs. Northern Arizona (11-7, 5-4) Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona…

Idaho (5-14, 1-7) vs. Northern Arizona (11-7, 5-4)

Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona looks for its fifth straight conference win against Idaho. Northern Arizona’s last Big Sky loss came against the Idaho State Bengals 71-67 on Jan. 11. Idaho has dropped its last five games against conference opponents.

SUPER SENIORS: Idaho’s Trevon Allen, Quinton Forrest and Marquell Fraser have combined to score 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 79 percent of all Vandals scoring over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Lumberjacks have given up only 67.4 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 73.9 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 34.1 percent of the 85 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also converted 78.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Idaho is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 5-4 when scoring at least 65.

STREAK STATS: Idaho has lost its last seven road games, scoring 60.3 points, while allowing 71 per game.

STINGY DEFENSE: Northern Arizona has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 20.7 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all Big Sky teams.

